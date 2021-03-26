Tanzania: "Magufuli Was a Man of Action"-Waitara

President John Magufuli has accomplished many that opposition and I boasted his government won't. Magufuli was very consistence in his plans and speed and that attracted me to join CCM, luckily he trusted me, said Mwita Waitara, Deputy Minister in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment).

The former Chadema politician turned CCM stalwart wants his party leaders to sustain the good work of President Magufuli. He pleaded loyalty to President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Magufuli's funeral service in Chato Thursday.

Waitara who is a native kurya says being a hard working politician it was easy to adopt to the spirit and leadership speed of President John Magufuli.

Mama Samia is our President, he said, more importantly he knows President Magufuli as he had worked with him as a cabinet minister and as the president.