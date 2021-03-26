Rwanda: Hertier Irasubiza - Young Talent Dreams of Becoming 'Big Star' in Local Football

As a parent, it is believed that you have an important role to play in terms of helping your child discover their true potential and that by doing so, you will help them grow confidence and consequently make a smart career choice.

This is exactly what Hertier Irasubiza's parents did. The 16-year-old says he loved football since he was a little boy, but, he had no idea how and where to start from.

At the age of nine, it was when his father, Simon Rubera, discovered his love for the game and starting giving him basic coaching.

Both Irasubiza's parents were into football, and for this reason, they played a big role in nurturing his talent.

"By mid-primary school, I had started realising how much I loved football and this pushed me to join the school team. But, it was all because of the love and support I got from my parents that helped in building my confidence, and this enabled me to perform well," he vividly recalls.

Irasubiza, who is a student at IPRC-Kigali, says his parents - especially the father - played a vital role in pushing him to work hard and prove what he was capable of in football.

Since 2018, the sensational striker plays for Dream Team Football Academy.

"Through the academy, I was provided with the right guidance to hone my skills, and make a career in this field, which added value to my game as a whole," he noted.

The good thing about the academy, Irasubiza says, it places equal emphasis on education and football training, which he says will help him grow into a responsible young adult.

"The academy strikes the right balance between education and our football training, which is a great opportunity for us as players as it ensures that our education doesn't suffer because of football training."

Because of his exceptional talent, Irasubiza impressed his coaches in 2019, and it earned him a trip to Japan for two weeks on a football tour.

This was the first time for him to be exposed to different coaches and also a new environment outside his country. The experience, he says, has helped him to grow into a well-rounded player who is not just restricted to a particular playing style.

From his Japan trip, he as well notes that he was able to identify some gaps in terms of players' development, which he says is the area he aspires to work on and make it to the top.

"It has always been my dream to one day establish myself as professional player. From my parents' support to the academy's structured training, I have hope that I am a future big star in Rwandan football and beyond borders."

