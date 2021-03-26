Tanzania: China's Communist Party Sends Message of Condolences Over Magufuli's Death

THE Communist Party of China (CPC) has sent a message of condolences to Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and Tanzanians following the demise of CCM Chairman, Dr John Magufuli.

On Thursday, the CPC Assistant Minister, Mr Li Mingxiang arrived at Tanzania's Embassy in China to sign a condolences book for the late Dr Magufuli who was also the President of Tanzania

A special envoy of the President of China who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China, Cai Dafeng arrived at the Tanzania's Embassy in Beijing China to convey his condolences to new Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the passing of the country's President John Magufuli.

In the same development, several diplomats representing their respective countries in China visited Tanzania's Embassy to sign a condolences book following the death of the late President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli.