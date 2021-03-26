Rwanda: New Book Launched to Promote Traditional Sports

26 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), in partnership with Juru Ruranganwa have launched a new book dubbed 'Imikino Nyarwanda Gakondo, Umurage, Amahame, Indangagaciro', which can loosely be translated as 'Rwandan traditional games, heritage, principles, values'.

The book is said to contain the values and legacy that are reflected in Rwandan traditional games and how they make the games special.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, RNOSC President, Ambassador Valens Munyabagisha, pledged his institution's unwavering support to Rwandan traditional sports.

"The Rwanda Olympic Committee will continue to promote Rwandan traditional sports, because their values and heritage are correlated with the values in our mandate," he noted.

According to Ruranganwa, he authored the book to recognise the uniqueness of traditional games.

"I wrote the book to recognise the essential cultural values in our traditional games. I thought that it was important for all of us to know this in an era where we are all turning to western cultures," he said.

"I hope the book will help readers transfer the values to their descendants and future generations."

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Didier Shema-Maboko, commended the development, underlining that it was timely.

"Traditional games have some benefits in common with modern games, and here we can mention promoting working together and friendship. The combination of sports and culture is so important, and promoting them is essential," he said.

Some 39 traditional games were mentioned during the book launch, and they include racing, wrestling, hunting and pole jumping.

Valens Munyabagisha, President of the Rwanda Olympic Committee, speaks during the book launch on Thursday. / Courtesy

Didier Shema Maboko, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports, was one of the key guests at the book launch. / Courtesy

