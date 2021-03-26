Tanzania: History Beckons for Tanzania's First Woman President

25 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Charles Makakala

The past few days have been momentous for Tanzania. There has been the death of one president, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, and the swearing in of another, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, affectionately known as Mama Samia.

Such transitions have proved to be remarkably tricky affairs for Africa's fledgling democracies in the past, as demonstrated in Malawi following the death of President Mutharika in 2012. So, Tanzanians must be thankful that cooler heads have prevailed this time around, and that the precedent might serve the nation well in the future.

Mama Samia is now the new president, a female president as some would prefer to put it. However, while she is both female and president, what Tanzania needs is not a female president but a transformative president, one who will take this nation into a better future.

The years of Magufuli's presidency have been unlike any other in the history of this nation. It has been a period of dramatic change, incredibly positive by some accounts, and extremely destructive according to others. Ultimately, President Magufuli leaves behind a legacy that is so controversial that Tanzanians will struggle to come to terms with for years to come.

Whatever one thinks of Magufuli, he has infused the government with certain positive qualities, and it will be such a loss to allow them to pass on with him.

Firstly, speed of execution. Magufuli was not a leader who would allow nonsense to stand in the way of achieving his ends. If something was a priority to him, he expected speedy results. In a continent that is not exactly known for efficiency, that's a quality Tanzania cannot afford to let go of.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.