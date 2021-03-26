Tanzania: History Beckons for Tanzania's First Woman President

The past few days have been momentous for Tanzania. There has been the death of one president, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, and the swearing in of another, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, affectionately known as Mama Samia.

Such transitions have proved to be remarkably tricky affairs for Africa's fledgling democracies in the past, as demonstrated in Malawi following the death of President Mutharika in 2012. So, Tanzanians must be thankful that cooler heads have prevailed this time around, and that the precedent might serve the nation well in the future.

Mama Samia is now the new president, a female president as some would prefer to put it. However, while she is both female and president, what Tanzania needs is not a female president but a transformative president, one who will take this nation into a better future.

The years of Magufuli's presidency have been unlike any other in the history of this nation. It has been a period of dramatic change, incredibly positive by some accounts, and extremely destructive according to others. Ultimately, President Magufuli leaves behind a legacy that is so controversial that Tanzanians will struggle to come to terms with for years to come.

Whatever one thinks of Magufuli, he has infused the government with certain positive qualities, and it will be such a loss to allow them to pass on with him.

Firstly, speed of execution. Magufuli was not a leader who would allow nonsense to stand in the way of achieving his ends. If something was a priority to him, he expected speedy results. In a continent that is not exactly known for efficiency, that's a quality Tanzania cannot afford to let go of.