Tanzania: Some Pertinent Questions On the Covid Vaccination 'Passport'

Many countries are in a race to find means to reboot their battered economies -- thanks to the pandemic. But the biggest headscratcher is, how do they do these things and keep the virus at bay?

One proposal is to issue every vaccinated citizen a Covid vaccine passport as proof of vaccination. That proof would allow people to travel and to return to work.

Some countries have already gone to town with the idea. Visitors arriving in Estonia and Iceland carrying a digital vaccine passport on their mobile phones are not required to quarantine.

Several other European Union countries are warming up to this idea, while the US discusses its feasibility. Saudi Arabia issues an app-based health passport to those inoculated, which people use to access certain public places.

Besides being a requirement in some airports, some countries are also considering asking employers to request their staff to show the passport as a prerequisite for returning to work. Several tech firms are racing to develop apps that would hold a digital vaccination passport, one that is scannable, say at the airports, as evidence of immunisation.

These requirements have teed off a heated debate. Those supporting the idea argue that it is the safe way to return to in-person work and is an incentive for people to vaccinate. Those against it opine that the move could discriminate against people unable to get vaccines and infringe on the individual's privacy. Vaccination programmes are rolling out fast in rich countries but developing countries will wait a long time to ramp up enough people to stop the virus's spread.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, at this point, young people are not a priority for vaccination programmes as studies show that they are less likely to be imperilled by the virus--hence they will not get the passport if their countries take this route.

Data-hungry hackers

The vaccine passport would carry a trove of personal information, which the data-hungry hackers could target. Beyond the proof of vaccination, other information likely on the passport would include a person's name, identity code, date of birth, location, and nationality --which is also tied to other personal records, including financial ones.

To add to this puzzle is that people who caught Covid-19 and recovered have acquired some level of immunity even though it is unclear how long it would last.

For such people, what would they show for their immunity? Due to these concerns, the World Health Organization has advised against giving out vaccine passports and has formed a working group to review the matter.

Given that people are itching to return to work, introducing vaccine passports would stigmatise and discriminate against those without them.

Moreover, this could be a breeding ground for fraud -- where fake documents would surface -- a vice that would thwart the success of vaccination programmes, thereby giving the virus a free pass.