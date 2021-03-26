Tanzania: Number of Dead At Uhuru Stadium Stampede Now Six

25 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

The number of people who died during the Sunday stampede from one family has now reached six, the family has confirmed.

This is after it was discovered that the house maid Anitha Mfikwa (26) who went with the other five also died in the stampede occurred at the Uhuru stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Her body was discovered at the Muhimbili National Hospital Mortuary where some of the injured were taken after the stampede.

"We had given up on her but yesterday we received a call and were told that some of the dead and injured were taken to MNH, when went there we found her body," said Gerald Mtuwa.

According to Gerald Mtuwa today they are burying the five family members then make arrangements to transport Anitha Mfikwa's body to Njombe.

"Anitha is from Njombe, we have been in constant communication with her relatives including her uncle who we have been with since the day this tragedy struck," he said.

