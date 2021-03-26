Tanzania: School to Honour Fallen Magufuli With Tower

25 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Sengerema — In honouring the fallen fifth President, Dr John Magufuli, Sengerema Secondary School administration plans to build a tower at the school bearing the ex-president's image.

President John Magufuli taught at the school in 1982 and 1983, which was his first recruitment in the public service, as a teacher.

The school also has pledged to emulate the ex-president's hardworking spirit in order to produce many youth with characters of the fallen Tanzanian leader.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital from the school yesterday, the school's headmaster, Mr Zacharia Kahema, said the late Dr Magufuli left a record of hard working and integrity.

"When he was teaching here, Dr Magufuli used to collect exercise books for negligent students and ensured that they quickly changed and improved their performance in class.

He spent most of his time in the school laboratory doing scientific experiments," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.