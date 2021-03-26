Tanzania: School to Honour Fallen Magufuli With Tower

Sengerema — In honouring the fallen fifth President, Dr John Magufuli, Sengerema Secondary School administration plans to build a tower at the school bearing the ex-president's image.

President John Magufuli taught at the school in 1982 and 1983, which was his first recruitment in the public service, as a teacher.

The school also has pledged to emulate the ex-president's hardworking spirit in order to produce many youth with characters of the fallen Tanzanian leader.

Speaking to Mwananchi Digital from the school yesterday, the school's headmaster, Mr Zacharia Kahema, said the late Dr Magufuli left a record of hard working and integrity.

"When he was teaching here, Dr Magufuli used to collect exercise books for negligent students and ensured that they quickly changed and improved their performance in class.

He spent most of his time in the school laboratory doing scientific experiments," he said.