Zimbabwe: President Rallies Nation for Special National Day of Thanksgiving

26 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

This past year has been a challenge for us all, but we cannot forget the blessings God has given our nation, President Mnangagwa said this morning while rallying the nation towards the Special National Day of Thanksgiving.

The Head of State and Government posted on the microblogging site Twitter urging the peace loving Zimbabweans to continue to humble themselves before God in prayer for the country to enjoy blessings such as good harvests, in an environment of peace.

"This past year has been a challenge for us all. But we cannot forget the blessings God has given our nation.

"Today, l invite all Zimbabweans to together for a National Day of prayer and fasting, to appreciate the gifts our Lord has provided for us," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.