Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 78 New Infections, 18 Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities on Thursday announced the record of 78 new cases and the recovery of 18 patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, of those recovered, 66 were diagnosed in Luanda province, six in Namibe, two in Benguela, one in Cuanza Sul, one in Huila, one in Huambo and one in Malanje, and their ages range from one month to 81 years.

Among the new cases, 45 are men and 33 women.

Of those recovered, 15 live in Luanda, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Bengo and 1 in Huila, aged between 19 and 69.

The general picture of the country shows 21.914 positive cases, with 532 deaths, 20.190 recoveries and 1.192 active. Of the active cases, 8 are critical, 8 serious, 39 moderate, 29 light and 1,050 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 48 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,514 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

According to the health bulletin, of those recovered, 66 were diagnosed in Luanda province, six in Namibe, two in Benguela, one in Cuanza Sul, one in Huila, one in Huambo and one in Malanje, and their ages range from one month to 81 years.

Among the new cases, 45 are men and 33 women.

Of those recovered, 15 live in Luanda, 1 in Huambo, 1 in Bengo and 1 in Huila, aged between 19 and 69.

The general picture of the country shows 21.914 positive cases, with 532 deaths, 20.190 recoveries and 1.192 active. Of the active cases, 8 are critical, 8 serious, 39 moderate, 29 light and 1,050 asymptomatic.

There are 84 people in hospitalisation centres, 48 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,514 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.