Liberia: Government Launches Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign

26 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Partners will on this 26th day of March 2021 officially launch the 2021 Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign in Liberia.

With the support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which includes WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, CDC and Rotary, the Ministry of Health will conduct two rounds of house-to-house polio nationwide campaign with an aim of vaccinating at least 95% children aged under 5 years while observing COVID19 protocols to ensure vaccinators, health workers and communities adhere to COVID19 precautions and are protected from COVID19.

With 3-million doses of the vaccines in Country, 972,870 children across Liberia are expected to be vaccinated with 2 rounds of the polio vaccines.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Health in Liberia declared the Poliovirus outbreak in the country as a public health emergency. Children in Liberia are at a risk of contracting this incurable disease if they are not vaccinated against polio.

The Polio Vaccination Campaign will run from March 26-29,2021.

The National launch of the 2021 Polio Vaccination Campaign will be held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church on 9th street Sinkor at 10:00 a.m.

This endeavour is in line with the world's effort to curb and eradicate the Poliovirus.

Therefore; the Liberian Government through the Ministry encourages all Citizens and residents in the borders of Liberia to make available their children under the age of 5 to be vaccinated.

