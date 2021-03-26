Liberia: Final Call for Private-School Teachers to Access Stimulus Package Honorarium

26 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Ministry of Education announces the final deadline for the disbursement of the stimulus package pronounced by His Excellency Dr. George M. Weah to private-school teachers across the Country as honorarium. The Ministry wishes to inform school administrators, teachers and the Public that the final date to access the funds ends on April 12, 2021.

Since the commencement of the application process which began on October 12, 2020, the Taskforce has made all efforts to pay eligible private school teachers an amount of US$45.00 per teacher which was determined based on the projection of approximately 22,000 to 22,300 teachers. The record currently shows only 18,000 submissions of teachers received by the Taskforce thus far.

Notwithstanding, of the total of 18,000 applicants, only 6,000 teachers have passed the eligibility criteria which requires each beneficiary to have a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and a valid Mobile Money number registered to the applicants' name.

Meanwhile, the record has shown that many submissions are incomplete with missing National Identification Numbers (NIN), and wrong Payment information which denies access to the funds.

Notably, payments are approved only when a teacher's name is submitted by his/her employer/school with the appropriate information as stated above and more importantly, with a valid National Identification Number (NIN) which is the only tool used to verify and remove those teachers who are already on Government of Liberia payroll.

Henceforth, Teachers paid by Government of Liberia who received salaries during the peak of the COVID-19 are not eligible for the Private-schools stimulus package.

The Taskforce, however, continues to work with those teachers whose names were submitted by their respective school Authorities but have not received payment. The Taskforce also informs that others who submitted names of teachers with Mobile Money number registered to a different name will not be paid as this is considered a mismatch.

