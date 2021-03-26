Liberia: House Votes to Suspend Rep. Yekeh Kolubah for Raining Insults On Pres. Weah, but Rep. Gray Wants Decision Reconsidered

26 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Plenary, the highest decision-making body of the House of Representatives on Thursday took a decision to suspend Rep. Yekeh Kolubah for 30 Sitting Days (equivalent to almost four months) without pay for what it termed as Rep. Kolubah's constant habit of raining insults at President George Weah.

However, Plenary's decision was put on hold after a motion for reconsideration was filed by Rep. Acarous Moses Gray (CDC, Montserrado County Dist. #8), which will be decided upon when the body returns from its two-week Easter break in April, 2021.

The decision to vote in favor of Rep. Kolubah's suspension was triggered by a communication written to plenary by Rep. Thomas Fallah (CDC, District #5, Montserrado Co.), asking the august body to take action against their colleague for his unruly behavior towards the President.

"At long last I have come to a cut-off point with my colleague, Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, Representative, District #10, Montserrado County regarding his constant, direct and deliberate egregious behavior being exhibited against the Liberian Presidency daily which I think this Plenary should no longer accept or condone as pleasant if we are to maintain sanctity and prestige into this sacred institution to showcase the integrity of its members," Rep. Fallah wrote.

Speaking on the floor, he said his request is in no way a political witch hunt against the Montserrado District #10 lawmaker, but to call him to order and guide the sanctity and sanity of the House and ensure that the presidency is respected.

Citing several incidents, he called on his colleagues to take necessary action against the lawmaker in line with the House's Rules and the Constitution of Liberia.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved.

