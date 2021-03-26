Tanzania: Special Tributes to Dr. John Magufuli - Magufuli, a Crusader for Industrialisation Growth

INDUSTRIALISATION was one of the main agenda for the fifth government under the late President John Magufuli that has set a roadmap for both economic growth and employment opportunities across the country.

Dr Magufuli rallied for construction of new industries and reviving of dormant factories as he believed that industrialisation was key to poverty eradication and building of an independent nation. From 2015 when President Magufuli assumed power, over 8,000 industries were established in 26 regions in Tanzania mainland.

It is on record that Dr Magufuli advocated for home based solutions, and he encouraged people to consume home produced products, a move that discouraged importation of products that are manufactured in the country with high quality.

Realising that unemployment is a global pandemic, Dr Magufuli opted for industrialisation as an agenda with the main aim of creating jobs which will then improve household incomes, and try to lift a substantial portion of Tanzanians from extreme or moderate poverty.

It is through this agenda that farmers benefit by selling crops to local industries, and it is through this process where a number of employment opportunities have been created for Tanzanians. Dr Magufuli has always reiterated that industrialisation and infrastructural development of Tanzania held the key for transformation of the country. He urged wananchi to think big and beyond parochial issues.

The fallen Head of State always reminded Tanzanians that their country was resource rich but that citizens were yet to benefit from the same, and called for removal of barriers in doing businesses and establishing industries. His vision also went beyond Tanzanian borders.

Dr Magufuli who has been referred to as a true son of Africa and Pan-Africanist by fellow heads of state also rallied for industrialisation at regional level. Addressing the 4th session of the 1st EALA meeting in 2018, Dr Magufuli said the EAC must add value to its raw materials.

"Look at the Republic of South Sudan, it has loads of oil while Tanzania on its part has various natural resources, including livestock, forests and minerals among others. "We as a region are rich - but we do not feel the trickle-down effect. Why?" he pondered! He said the region should add value by processing raw materials in order to create employment and build stronger, efficient and better economies.

With a population of over 170 million people, Dr Magufuli saw great opportunities in the EAC region that could create fast economic growth. "Let's use this opportunity to produce and sell within our region, we must be proud of our own products and services," he noted.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020 report, the global youth unemployment rate is 13.6 per cent, there is considerable regional variation, from under 9 per cent in Northern America and sub-Saharan Africa to 30 per cent in Northern Africa. Unemployment is more prevalent among young women in most sub-regions.

Significantly, young people are three times as likely as adults (25 years and older) to be unemployed. Although this is partly because their limited work experience counts against them when they are applying for entry-level jobs, there are also major structural barriers preventing young people from entering the labour market.

Dr Magufuli's vision was to establish as many industries as possible so as to provide employment to Tanzanian youth and make sure poverty is eradicated. To ensure investors and ordinary Tanzanians are attracted to the business, the fallen head of state encouraged them by scrapping a number of levies and assured there are good environments of establishing both large and small industries.

Launching the 50bn/- leather industry in Morogoro last month, Dr Magufuli ordered the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review the current 80 per cent export levy imposed on raw hides and skins with a view of raising it to 100 per cent to protect local leather manufacturers.

Dr Magufuli also directed the ministry to see how it can exempt local leather industries from paying import levy on chemicals used to process leather products. "Our focus should be to create a conducive investment environment for both local and foreign investors," he said.

According to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Tanzania currently has 33.4 million head of cattle, 21.29 million goats and 5.65 million sheep. Dr Magufuli translated the big number of livestock into a big economy by establishing meat and leather processing industries.

Eyeing the global historical trends, in 2008, the World Bank and Commission on Growth and Development identified 13 countries with success stories, which had achieved high and sustainable economic growth since the 1950s. The countries have witnessed a 7 per cent growth in GDP per capita per annum for over 25 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

10 out of the 13 countries included Malaysia, Republic of Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and Singapore, all had similar features of manufacturing led growth, thus President Magufuli's vision on pushing for industrialisation focused on changing the country's economy.

During the State funeral held at Jamhuri Stadium in the capital City-Dodoma, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said Dr Magufuli has completed his mission by showing the proper way that Tanzanian leaders and wananchi should take ahead of building a strong nation.

He said the fallen head of state has managed to build over 8,000 industries in just one term of his leadership, building a number of schools, hospitals, health centres, dispensaries, roads, bridges and many others. Prof Kabudi said Dr Magufuli has also set a strong foundation based on building an indep