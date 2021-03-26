Liberia: GIABA Director-General to Pay a High-Level Advocacy Mission to Liberia

Monrovia — GIABA Director General to pay a high-level Advocacy Mission to Liberia in fulfilment of the 33rd GIABA Technical Commission and Plenary directives to engage the Liberian Government on its commitment to the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The delegates are expected to meet President George M. Weah and other High Government Officials.

A high-power delegation of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) headed by its Director General, members of the Secretariat and some Heads of Financial Intelligence Unit of member states namely: Nigeria, Ghana, and Burkina Faso are expected to visit Liberia from March 29 -31, 2021 for an advocacy mission. This advocacy mission is in fulfilment of the 33rd GIABA Technical Commission and Plenary directives, recommending the specialized body engagement with the political authorities of Liberia.

According to a recent communication from GIABA Director General, Justice Kimelabalou Aba, the GIABA delegation visit is intended to meet and discuss with President, Dr. George M. Weah and other high-ranking government officials to include the Speaker, the Senate Pro-Tempore, the Minister of Finance & Development Planning, the Minister of Justice, and the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia.

The mission will discuss measures to strengthen Anti -Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Liberia, including the second round of Mutual Evaluations of Liberia, the pending legislations to include the Anti-Money Laundering and provisional Remedies of the Proceeds of Crimes Act of 2019, and the Financial Intelligence Agency Act of 2019, among other matters.