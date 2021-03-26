Liberia: Women Determined to Ensure 30 Percent Participation in the Legislature and Compete With Male Counterparts

26 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — A conglomeration of Liberian women under the banner of Women of Liberia have vowed to protect and promote women's participation in national and local politics across the country.

According to the women group, the women of Liberia are prepared to compete with their male counterparts to achieve the 30% of women participation in the Legislature.

Speaking on behalf of the Women of Liberia at a press conference in Monrovia, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Olubanke King Akerele said it is time for the women of Liberia to respond to the UN Security Council Resolution 1825 that talks about violence against women, among other things.

"That resolution talks about the whole issue of violence against women, violence against women in the political system and Botoe's case is from start to finished."

Madam Akerele added: "We saw the exemplification of what she (Botoe) went through and which in return brought us as women together to respond to the significance of the UN Security Council Resolution 1825 which our own, former President was involved in to set up at the level of the UN Security Council."

However, taking cue from the Botoe Kanneh's election saga, Mrs. Dorley said the Women of Liberia have conglomerated into a force called the "Lapper Revolution or Movement".

"What we are experiencing today is the first phase of the "Lapper Revolution or Movement. What is the Lapper Revolution or Movement? The Lapper Revolution or Movement is where the women of Liberia have decided that we (women) are coming on strong in terms of political participation," she said.

She added that the ruling of the Supreme Court in the Gbarpolu County controversial election is a tribute to the upcoming International Women's Day in Liberia.

