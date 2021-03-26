Tanzania: Vosh International Churches Mourn Magufuli's Demise

26 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Editha Majura in Mara

THE head of the Kenya-based Vosh International Churches, Bishop Dr Winnie Owit has sent her condolences to the government and the people following the death of Fifth Phase Government John Magufuli.

Presenting the greetings on his behalf, in Musoma District, the Deputy Archbishop, Rev Joseph Mtatiro, stressed that the condolences were dedicated to the newly sworn-in President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the deceased's family as well as all Tanzanians for the loss of President Magufuli who fought against, among other things, religious discrimination.

"On behalf of Vosh churches and followers in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Burundi, I send these condolences to Tanzanians in recognition of the deceased's contribution towards promoting peace and solidarity. "He fought against discrimination everywhere. He sacrificed his life for Tanzanians and propelling the country to attain the middle income economy, before even the allotted time," said the Rev Mtatiro.

He further stated that the Vosh Churches loved the fallen President the way he respected God and became the best worshipper, the situation that promoted worship freedom in the country. Rev Mtatiro noted that the ongoing installation of various major projects, with some being already implemented within a-five-year period of his leadership, proved a good intention of the fallen national leader to his people.

He reiterated that Tanzanians would remember the fallen President Magufuli, who left a unique history, especially in areas of fighting selfishness and corruption, in the public interest.

"The faith of our church is that heaven is a safe place and all who die in God's name are going to the safe rest Revelation 14:13," concluded the Deputy Archbishop

