Tanzania: Scarcity of Fish Hits Mourning Chato

26 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Chato

RETAIL and wholesalers of fish have experienced shortage of the product as fishermen here have suspended fishing activities as the nation mourns the demise of President John Magufuli. In an interview, a resident of Muungano Street and a fish wholesaler, Ms Christina Edward, said there had been a decrease on the business chain, something which has affected her trade.

"Fishermen have suspended fishing due to the mourning period. I used to buy fish worth between 100,000/- and 300,000/-. However, the situation has totally changed and the business is slowing," she said. For her part, a fish retail seller, Ms Zuhura Benedicto, complained that her business was on the decline as fishermen mourn the death of President John Magufuli.

"Indeed, during this mourning period where the whole nation is grieving for the loss of President Magufuli, there has been a decline in fish business. For instance, there has been a decrease in profit that I used to earn before the tragedy. I used to generate up to 5,000/- as profit, now I only get 2,000/-," she said.

A fish gallbladder (bondo) buyer at Chato central market, Mr Halfani Mrisho, revealed that due to the mourning period, his business has dropped due to non-availability of fish sold at the market.

"Around the market we used to receive plenty of fish. This situation favored my business. I would buy gallbladders worth between 200,000/- and 300,000/-. Now, the business trend has changed," he said.

"We should be tolerant as we know that everyone is grieving. Obviously the situation will go back to normal after the burial ceremony," he added.

