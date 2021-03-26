Liberia: U.S. Court of Appeals Dismisses Libel Lawsuit Filed By Former Justice Minister Christina Tah, Rudolph Mcclain Against Global Witness

Monrovia — The United States Court of Appeals for for the District of Columbia Circuit has dismissed the appeal of the dismissal of libel lawsuit filed by former Minister of Justice and the former CEO of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) against Global Witness for their publication alleging that the pair received bribes of US$35,000 for the sale of Oil Block 13 to Exxon Mobile.

According to Global Witness's report, Catch me if you can, the organization first learned of Exxon's Block 13 deal from the Liberian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), a semi-autonomous Liberian agency that publishes information about payments made by energy companies to the Liberian government. Because of NOCAL's "tarnished track record of corrupt deals, Global Witness saw there was a risk of bribery and began its investigation."

Global Witness focused on Block 13 in order to highlight the "critical information" provided by section 1504 of the Dodd-Frank Act which "like LEITI, . . . requires all oil, gas, and mining companies to report the payments they make to governments."

Catch me if you can addresses Block 13's background and the corruption surrounding the BCP deal. For example, it states BCP was "likely part-owned by [now-former Liberian] government officials with the power to influence the award of oil licenses," and that the award of Block 13 to BCP therefore violated Liberian law. The report also claims that the BCP license was approved due to bribery. It then explains how Exxon structured its transaction to alleviate its concerns about the BCP deal.

The report principally addresses the $35,000 payments in a section titled "Monrovia, 2013: Awash in Cash."

This section discusses what are repeatedly described as "unusual, large" payments made to HTC members, referencing Tah and McClain by name. It states that NOCAL characterized the payments as "bonuses," using scare quotes whenever it repeats the word "bonus," and claims that the payments "appear . . . to be linked to the HTC's signing of Block 13."

In support of its claim that the payments were "large" and "unusual," the report states that "there is no sign of equivalent bonuses during" the surrounding years, "except for smaller yearly bonuses paid shortly before Christmas" that "the payments represented a 160 percent increase on the reported highest salary paid to a Liberian minister" and that one HTC member who was supposedly working for free nonetheless received a payment. The report then gives the definition of bribery under Liberian law and references some of the corruption surrounding the 2007 BCP deal--specifically, payments NOCAL made to members of the Liberian legislature to ensure approval of that earlier license, which NOCAL deemed "lobbying fees," and which the Liberian Government's General Auditing Commission later "classified as bribes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A few weeks before Global Witness issued the report, it sent letters to HTC members informing each that "we believe that the payment made by NOCAL to you was most likely a bribe, paid as a reward to ensure that [Block] 13 was negotiated successfully," and asking for a response.

Several HTC members, including Tah, denied that the payments were bribes, insisting they were bonuses authorized by NOCAL's board that were "appropriately earned given the extraordinary success of the Exxon negotiations," and pointing out that all NOCAL employees received bonuses. Global Witness included excerpts from these denials in the report.

The report also discusses Exxon's relationship to these payments. It characterizes them as evidence of Exxon's possible "complicit[y]" in "Liberia's corrupt oil sector," declaring that "Exxon should have known better." According to the report, "Exxon . . . knew it was buying a license with illegal origins" and the payments were "in effect . . . likely made with Exxon's money."

Although stating that "Global Witness believes that Exxon should have considered it possible that money the company provided to NOCAL could have been used as bribes in connection with Exxon's Block 13 deal," the report acknowledges that "Global Witness has no evidence that Exxon directed NOCAL to pay Liberian officials, nor that Exxon knew such payments were occurring."