Tanzania: Special Tribute to Dr. John Magufuli - Mwinyi Leads Zanzibaris to Sign Book of Condolences

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Wednesday continued to pay tribute to departed President Dr John Pombe Magufuli by signing a condolence book at the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Kisiwandui office.

"It was a big shock for us about the sudden death of the beloved CCM national chairman. We weep for your departure," Dr Mwinyi said after signing the book at Kisiwandui CCM main office before doing the same at the Sheikh Idris Abdulwakil Multipurpose Hall at Kikwajuni area.

On behalf of all Zanzibaris and on his own behalf, Dr Mwinyi extended sincere condolences to "Magufuli's family, the new union President Samia Suluhu Hassan and all fellow citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania. Visibly in a sobbing mood, President Mwinyi reiterated after signing the book of condolences that the late Dr Magufuli was a great leader of Tanzania and tireless son of Africa, who would remain for long in the hearts of Tanzanians.

Dr Mwinyi also used the opportunity to thank residents of Zanzibar for turning out in big numbers to pay last respects to the late Magufuli when his body was brought here on March 23.

He said that the masses proved true love to the beloved Dr Magufuli. He said that it was a blessing chance for Zanzibaris to have Dr Magufuli's body brought at Amani Stadium where people prayed for him, thanking the national mourning committee for rescheduling timetable to enable more Zanzibaris to see his body.

Meanwhile, many people continued to flock at CCM main office, Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakil Hall, and other places where the books of condole