Tanzania: President Magufuli's State Burial Underway in Chato

Chato — Former President John Magufuli will be buried today in his hometown of Chato in Geita Region.

Dr Magufuli will be laid to rest after several days of paying last respects that saw to Chato residents being overwhelmed by grief when it was their turn to bid farewell to the departed leader yesterday.

Actual burial will take place after prayers that will be attended by between five and ten bishops, according to the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Ms Jenista Mhagama.

Members of Dr Magufuli's family are expected to take the body to their church for final prayers and last respects early in the morning tomorrow, Ms Mhagama said.

"People are advised to arrive at the Magufuli Stadium as early as 6am. At around 7.30am, we expect leaders to start arriving at the stadium - and the last to do so will be President Samia Suluhu Hassan," said Ms Mhagama.

It is expected that the family will have completed its procedures and bring the body of Dr Magufuli to the stadium as soon as President Hassan arrives so that she can receive the body, ready for the final mass that will be attended by between five and ten bishops.