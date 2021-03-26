Tanzania: How Magufuli Altered Tanzania's Foreign Policy

So much has been written over the last five years about how decisive and unconventional leadership of - now the late - President John Magufuli upended politics since his administration came to power in November 2015. But one key area, Foreign Affairs, hasn't received as much scrutiny, in part because the foreign-policy establishment, though tiny, lacks organisation, as well as a culture of open, intellectual debates. In a country such as ours, where the expression of dissent has the potential to ruin future prospects, their choice of silence, which is key for self-preservation, is understandable.

Two key aspects of the late President's political journey seem to have had a sizable influence on his approach towards foreign policy. The first aspect is his political experience. Although he served as a Member of Parliament, and a minister, for about 20 years, he did not have an opportunity to gain significant experience in foreign relations.

The second aspect is the context characterising his early days in office. The late President won a contentious nomination process within his party in 2015 and later that year ran against a revitalised opposition under the candidacy of the influential former Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowassa.

The circumstances underpinning the President's rise to power meant that he ran the risk of becoming a lame-duck leader. There is no doubt that Dr Magufuli's administration faced a key strategic dilemma from the beginning - either to dismantle the alternative centres of power that had come to limit his authority or accept a significantly reduced mandate, even in comparison with his successor. His determination to tame the opposition, through restrictions on political activities, media space and civil society presented a huge point of schism in relations with 'friends of Tanzania', amongst other groups. Many saw the restrictions as a reversal of gradual but steady democratic reforms that had come to define progress in Tanzania.

A fundamental change that President Magufuli sought to achieve, as far as the strategic direction of Tanzania's foreign policy is concerned, was to stir the country away from a nation that benefited from a great deal of goodwill, based on its gradual embrace of liberal democracy. It seems his aim was to substitute the dominant currency of engagement with friends of Tanzania - 'ideology' - with commerce, in line with the country's new foreign policy, which calls for emphasis on economic diplomacy. He knew that aid dependency gave foreign nations enormous influence and resolved to eliminate this leverage through better revenue collection, and aggressive engagement. This attempt created a lot of tension as traditional donors reallocated and withheld aid, at least for a while,in a bid to obtain concessions.

As a typical 'realist', President Magufuli believed in hard power as embodied by his many speeches.