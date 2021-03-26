Liberia: Cummings Arrived in Lofa

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress Mr. Alexander B. Cummings arrived in the Northern Liberian town of Vanjoma, Lofa County on Thursday for a two day working visit was immediately honored at the Lutheran Church upon arrival.

Mr. Cummings, a former Coca-Cola Exec, is touring the county along with his wife Mrs. Teresa Cummings, at the head of a high-power delegation.The visit comes against the backdrop of an invitation extended the ANC leader by citizens, elders, and religious leaders of Quardu Boni to participate in the opening of a newly constructed mosque.

During his visit, Mr. Cummings, who is also former Executive Vice President of one of the world's largest multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, The Coca-Cola Company, will hold consultations with key stakeholders from the religious and traditional societies, as well as the citizenry of several major cities and towns across the county on issues bordering socio-economic and political developments of the Country in general and the County in particular.

The immediate past Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) will also use his visit to stress the importance of peace, stability, collective governance, and intergroup leadership to the economic progress and development of Liberia.