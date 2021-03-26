Liberia: Cummings Arrived in Lofa

26 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress Mr. Alexander B. Cummings arrived in the Northern Liberian town of Vanjoma, Lofa County on Thursday for a two day working visit was immediately honored at the Lutheran Church upon arrival.

Mr. Cummings, a former Coca-Cola Exec, is touring the county along with his wife Mrs. Teresa Cummings, at the head of a high-power delegation.The visit comes against the backdrop of an invitation extended the ANC leader by citizens, elders, and religious leaders of Quardu Boni to participate in the opening of a newly constructed mosque.

During his visit, Mr. Cummings, who is also former Executive Vice President of one of the world's largest multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, The Coca-Cola Company, will hold consultations with key stakeholders from the religious and traditional societies, as well as the citizenry of several major cities and towns across the county on issues bordering socio-economic and political developments of the Country in general and the County in particular.

The immediate past Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) will also use his visit to stress the importance of peace, stability, collective governance, and intergroup leadership to the economic progress and development of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.