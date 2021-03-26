Liberia: Mo Ali's Arrest Is Provocative

-Cummings

The Political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, currently paying a two day visit to Lofa County says, the arrest of Mo Ali, Secretary General of the UP, and Deputy SG of the CPP is provocative and a recipe for chaos.

Mr. Ali was arrested after the Liberian National Police declared him a wanted man for failing to honor an invitation to explain a social media post, which government has termed as inciting arson attacks against the National Elections Commission (NEC) and Justice in Chamber Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe barely two weeks ago.

Mr. Cummings also condemned the suspension of ANC/CPP lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah from what he described as the CDC- controlled House of Representatives for "continuous insults to the President" as ridiculous and reeks of dictatorship tendencies.

"We cannot continue to do the same things over and over and expect the country to change. The expediency of the times does not call for further division between the ruling party and the opposition or between Liberians as citizens and neighbors. It has become a trend of this government to target or indict opposition voices with bogus charges and falsely imprison them in an attempt to silence the opposition.

These are examples of the violation of the human rights of our people, which is currently being investigated by the United States Senate Committee under the Global Manitsky Human Rights Act, along with the looting of our country as described by U.S. Congressman Chris Smith - a kleptocratic government, now embodied in the demand to print new family of banknotes.

As the CPP prepares to respond officially to this injustice, I want to take this time to call the attention of our international partners, Diplomatic Corps, Council of Churches, and Civil Society Organizations to this high level of provocation on the opposition. These attacks on the opposition are unacceptable. We remain a responsible opposition dealing with an irresponsible government, but that does not mean we are a weak opposition. The rights of all Liberians, regardless of political affiliation, must be protected, and Mo Ali and Rep. Kolubah are no exceptions," Mr. Cummings wrote.