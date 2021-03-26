Liberia: Plenary Suspends Opposition Lawmaker Kolubah

The Plenary of the House of Representatives has slapped Montserrado County district #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah with 30 days suspension for his direct and deliberate egregious behaviour constantly being exhibited against the Liberian Presidency on a daily basis

A bitter critic of President George Manneh Weah, Rep. Kolubah is a member of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties, CPP.

His suspension follows a communication sent to plenary by ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Representative Thomas P. Fallah of Montserrado District #5.

In his communication to plenary Thursday, Rep. Fallah prayed the body that the behavior being exhibited against the Liberian Presidency daily by Rep Kolubah should no longer be accepted or condoned as pleasant, if they are to maintain the sanctity and prestige of that sacred institution to show case the integrity of its members.

According to him, Rep. Kolubah's disregard for constituted authority and the rule of law over the past years since his ascendency to the National Legislature has demeaned the image of that institution and the hard earned integrity of its members.

"Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, the role of discipline in any instruction like ours requires that an action be taken in the case of nonconformity to be able to deter any unethical behavior of a member or members who will want to conduct themselves in manner that will bring disrespect to this Noble institution", Fallah added.

Rep. Fallah continued that he has on so many occasions confronted Rep. Kolubah on the manner in which he (Kolubah) addresses the Liberian Leader but he had refused to listen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fallah explained the recent profanity ranted on the President by Rep. Kolubah was on March 19, 2021 at the Capitol Building in an interview the opposition lawmaker granted with FDKTV, where he referred to the President as "Dog."

Rep. Yekeh Kolubah was given an opportunity to respond to charges brought against by his colleague, but he chose to remain silent.

For his part, Grand Gedeh County Electoral district#2 Representative George S. Boley described the unbecoming behavior of his colleague as unbearable, warning that nobody can scare anyone in the country, and if anyone tries anything, there is news for them.

"Mr. Speaker, we need to take a vote on this, Mr. Speaker call for the vote", Rep. Boley, a former warlord deported from the United States for arming child soldiers in Liberia, urged.

Lofa county electoral district#2 Representative Juide F. Weih then called on the leadership of the House to take seize of the matter, but was rejected by her colleagues.

Meanwhile, ruling party lawmaker Acarous Moses Gray prayed for a motion for reconsideration, which will be tested following return of the House from Easter Break.