Africa: 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Tunisia Beat Libya 5-2

25 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian football team, already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon-2021, consolidated their leadership of group J after beating their Libyan counterpart (5-2), at a 5th-day game.

The goals were scored by Elyes Skhiri (39'), Seifeddine Jaziri (48', 90+3), Mohamed Drager (51') and Anis Ben Slimane (85') for Tunisia and Muaid Ellafi (21', 54') for Libya.

Tunisia will take on Equatorial Guinea next Sunday at the Rades stadium and Tanzania will host Libya for the sixth and final day.

