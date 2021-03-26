Angola: Yuri DA Cunha Sings Teta Lando in Four Concerts

Luanda — The musician Yuri da Cunha is due to perform four concerts called "Yuri da Cunha canta Teta Lando", on April 9, 10, 17 and May 1 in Luanda, in homage to the late musician Teta Lando.

According to the musician's press office, the singer will pay tribute to the musician Alberto Teta Lando, under an incursion to the most varied discographic albums.

Considered as one of the best interpreters of the new generation, Yuri da Cunha has themes such as "Tia Chica", "Independência", "Vou Voltar", "Semba Rytmée", "Menina de Angola", "Esperanças Idosas", among others, contributing to remember and resize the creative art of Teta Lando who, with his work, helped to write the feeling and the unmistakable history of Angola.

Throughout his career, Yuri da Cunha has already praised in the album "Yuri da Cunha canta Artur Nunes" another great exponent of Angolan music.

Álvaro Yuri Alberto da Cunha, known as Yuri da Cunha, 40-year old, born in Wako Kungo, began his artistic career in the 80s, the song "Amigo" was the one that made him known to the general public.

Winner of Top Rádio Luanda 2004, with the song "Makumba", Yuri da Cunha won awards in the categories of Best Discography of the year, Best Kizomba, Best Semba and Best Male Artist in 2005, Top Rádio Luanda, with the song "Gago", in 2015.

