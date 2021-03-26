Malawi: Aford's Chihana Blasts MCP for Using Neef Loans As Bribery to Electorate - 'Vilekeke!'

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana has said its partners in Tonse Alliance government, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders should stop using the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (NEEF) loans to bribe electorate and campaigning tool during the forthcoming March 30 2021 by-elections.

Chihana said this on Wednesday at Mpeta ground in the area of Group Village Headman Malema in Karonga where he conducted a final rally of the day after visiting other areas of Karonga North West Constituency in a parade tour.

His comments comes after reports that MCP has started giving out NEEF money to groups they had put together through Aram Beza, MCP's NEEF Board Member and that K40 million went to groups created in Karonga North West out of the MK117 million meant for the whole northern region.

Another K97 million is coming into Karonga North West groups bank accounts.

And K156 million will be disbursed to the groups again on Friday with a target of K400 million to be given to these groups before the voting day with distribution set to be marshalled by MCP gurus Richards Chimwendo Banda, secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka and vice president Harry Mkandawire.

In his speech, Chihana said all campaigners especially some Tonse Alliance party leaders should stop taking people for granted by misleading them on NEEF loans just because they want to get more votes but rather they should find tangible strategies that can help them to win instead of using NEEF loans yet everyone knows that the loans belongs to all Malawians not a party.

"We are aware about all the tricks they are playing. They are giving out K100 000 to a group of 10 people in the name of NEEF loans which is very bad because NEEF loans were meant to be benefited by every Malawian regardless of the political party he/she is supporting, so, what they are doing they are destroying the main purpose of the loan and contributing to economic challenges in the country because there is no fairness on how NEEF loans is being shared to the people.

"It is better they stop this act and find other alternative ways of campaigning for their candidates," said Chihana.

He further, urged people of Karonga North West constituency to vote for AFORD aspiring Member of Parliament Fwatsani Silungwe during the by-election if they want all their problems to be addressed and develop the area which is facing numerous problems because previous legislators failed to bring a change in the area.

"It very unfortunate that people of this constituency have been denied developments but this will be history once our candidate (Silungwe) win the election because he is coming to bailout the people from the sufferings they have been going through for a long time, so come March 30, people should not make any mistake but to vote for him," explained Chihana.

Before the rally, Chihana visited Karonga market and car park where he also asked people to support AFORD all the time saying it is the only party that has the capability to develop the area.