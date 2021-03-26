South Africa: Zuma and the ConCourt - the Punishing of the Ex-President Could Lead to the Making of a Martyr

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma has clearly defied a Constitutional Court order - but that doesn't mean the State Capture Commission's Constitutional Court application to send him to prison for two years is guaranteed to succeed. If he is sentenced, he will most certainly continue to play the martyr.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his State Capture Commission were criticised for failing to force former president Jacob Zuma to testify, with the Constitutional Court stating in January 2021 that the commission was responsible for having to rush to court to secure his testimony months before it was scheduled to conclude.

Back in the apex court on Thursday, the commission took a different approach. It has abandoned attempts to get Zuma to testify and called on the court to find him in contempt of the January order, which said the former president must adhere to summonses, answer questions and file the requested affidavits. Instead, it asked the court to send him to prison for two years rather than impose a suspended sentence to get Zuma to cooperate.

"The spectacle we fear is the spectacle of Mr Zuma continuing to run rings around the commission. Because, he is brought today, he doesn't...