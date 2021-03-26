Malawi: Police 'Kidnaps' Lilongwe Independent Candidate - MCP Forces Him to Withdraw From Race

Panic mode activated. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are trying hard to stop Lilongwe Nsinja South aspiring independent candidate Yamikani Chadza to withdraw from the race for fear of being embarrassed if they lose the March 30 by elections in the area.

Nyasa Times can reveal that about 6 Police vehicles with heavily armed Police officers 'took' Chadza to Dickson Trading Centre on Thursday to address a rally announcing withdraw of his candidature after hours of debate at State House accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Several of his supporters confirmed the story including Chadza's campaign director Sam Mbendera.

"We are currently waiting for him (Chadza) at his house in Area 43 to come back from State House where he has gone in the company of Chimwendo Banda," said Mbendera.

He alleged that MCP is afraid that Chadza would win the by election with a landslide and the development would be embarrassing to the party which regards Lilongwe as its stronghold.

MCP will be represented by Francis Belekanyama, son to former cabinet minister and MP for the area Lingson Belekanyama who succumbed to Covid-19 on 12 January 2021.

"We told our candidate what to answer during his meeting at State House so we are waiting for him to get feedback," said Mbendera.

He said Chadza will win the elections because he is a 'people's person' and has not been imposed on the people.

"Chadza is development conscious and he is expected to present two proper ambulances to Chiunjiza and Dickson Health Centres which were neglected during the late Belekanyama's time. People were traveling to Mitundu Health Centre which is more than 30 kilometres away in Lilongwe Nsinja North constituency," said Mbendera.

We reported a bizarre incident where Chadza is said to have been struck by a lightning whilst in his sleep and had blood oozing from his nose and mouth when he woke up. He was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical treatment.

He has since been discharged.