Malawi: Form 4 Students Takes On Maneb for Delaying MSCE Exam Results

25 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Form 4 students, who sat for the 2020-21 Malawi School Certificate of Education Examination (MSCE) are demanding that the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) must release the results as soon as possible in order to enable those that will fail to re-write the examinations.

MANEB extended the registration of candidates and payment of examination fees for 2021 PSLCE, JCE and MSCE to 8th April 2021.

However, as the days are coming closer to the closing date, the students are worried that they might miss out if they fail the examinations.

Most of the students have vented their anger on MANEB's official Facebook page.

For instance, Timot Kayange wrote:"We need MSCE results so that we can go back to school before it is too late."

Another concerned parent, Gladwell Jarafi wrote, "Kindly release the results so that some our siblings can see their performance in order for them to decide on weather to register for a repeat or not."

Some weeks ago, Leadership of the Independent Schools Association of Malawi, (ISAMA) president, Joseph Patel, said they were hopeful that examinations will be out before April 8th,2021, which is the deadline for registration fee.

Patel said if MSCE examinations will be out before the deadline it will enable students who will fail the exams and want to resit for the exams to have a chance.

"We implore Maneb to release the exam results so that those who would have not done well would have a chance to retake the exams," said Patel.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.