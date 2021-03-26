Malawi: Mzuzu City Council Misses Revenue Collection Target, Plans to Automate System

Mzuzu City Counci has missed its revenue collection target, prompting it to think of automating the revenue collection system.

This follows revelations that the council's service delivery has been crippled, as it has failed to meet its target.

The council set a target of generating about K1.8 billion in local revenue during the 2020/21 fiscal year and only K904 million has been collected thus far.

According to Director of Finance for Mzuzu City Council Salom Tsoka, through the automated system, taxes, property rates and even market fees will be collected using Point Of Sale machines.