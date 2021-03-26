Zimbabwe: Musicians Plead for Return of Live Shows

Senior Arts Reporter

Some musicians and promoters on Tuesday had a closed-door meeting with Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister Tinoda Machakaire where they pleaded with the Government to partially open the music sector.

They also shared their challenges with the deputy minister.

The musicians and arts practitioners present included Alick Macheso, Charles Charamba, Stunner, Seh Calaz, Suluman Chimbetu, Baba Shupi, Machanic Manyeruke, Kadhija, Tendai Manatsa and his wife Selmor Mtukudzi, Patson Chimbodza and Wanisai Mutandwa.

Through the discussion, the artistes called for partial opening of the music sector, end to piracy and pleaded with Government to give them loans and land to build houses.

They said some countries like South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana were hosting shows under the Covid-19 regulations.

The artistes said the Covid-19 relief fund was not enough, hence not many received packages, although the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe had said it was doing its best to accommodate everyone in its database.

Speaking at the event, Macheso admitted that the going was hard for artistes as they were struggling to make ends meet.

"We have been reduced to beggars and there is need for Government to intervene because we have seen other sectors getting the green light to work. This should be the same for us. We are also asking for partial re-opening for us to survive. We can also get land to build houses," said Macheso.

Charamba said capitalisation was an instrument they would need as artistes.

"Considering the vulnerability of the career of an artist in circumstances like Covid-19, it's important that they get involved in auxiliary projects to sustain themselves. Not many are able to fund own projects, as such there's need for Government to avail capital to them in any practical means," said Charamba.

"Most youngsters in the industry are talented and skilled, but have no collateral resources. Government can alleviate such challenges by empowering them through soft loans or revolving funds."

Dancehall singer Seh Calaz said many youthful musicians were getting into drugs because of depression.

"If you closely look at Soul Jah Love's issue, apart from being diabetic, we might say depression killed him because maybe he was used to live his life well because he got money from live performances," he said.

"But now it is close to a year without any live shows with the crowds, and this is frustrating musicians. We have families, but we cannot feed them."

Deputy Minister Machakaire promised to take the artistes' concerns for further discussions with relevant authorities.

"I promise you that I will be back with answers to you very soon. I am asking you to be patient a bit. Government is doing all its best to make sure that the arts sector develops better."

He said he will play his part as an individual to make sure that artistes' welfare was attended to.

"Government has been doing a great job and several projects are underway. Why can't we as musicians compose songs to compliment those efforts? We are drivers of information, let us all join hands to tell the nation about those projects," said Deputy Minister Machakaire.