Zimbabwe: Armoury Officer in Guns Smuggling Case

25 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mash West Bureau

Police officer-in-charge of armoury in Mashonaland West, Clive Kadambure, has been arrested in connection with the case where two men were recently arrested after being found in possession of six firearms suspected to have been destined for Mozambique.

The pair was arrested on March 15 in Gonarezhou National Park as they were trying to smuggle the firearms to Mozambique through Sango Border Post.

According to the State the accused persons' possession of ammunition on its own should be treated as serious considering the circumstances leading to the recovery of the firearms.

Investigations are in progress under ZRP Mwenezi CR 57/03/21 and CID Mwenezi DR 18/03/21.

Kadambure who was arrested on March 17, is currently in custody after being denied bail last Thursday.

He is jointly charged with his wife, Shyness Kadambure a teacher at Alaska Primary School in Chinhoyi.

According to State papers, Shyness Kadambure buried the first accused's CZ service pistol and 58 x . 375 Honardy Ruger ammunition rounds in the couple's Hunyani house garden.

The CZ pistol and ammunition were recovered by police.

They are being charged with Contravening Section (4) of the Firearms Act which outlaws possession of firearms or ammunition without a certificate.

