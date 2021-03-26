Zimbabwe: Tapiwa Burial Set for Saturday

Pixabay
...
25 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rutendo Rori

Seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore killed in September last year for ritual purposes in Murehwa district will be buried on Saturday, even though the head is yet to be found.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Tapiwa's father Mr Munyaradzi Makore said the burial will be on Saturday afternoon. "Nothing has changed, our son's burial will be on Saturday although we have made adjustments to the time for burial. Initially we had planned to collect his remains on Friday but we have finally decided to collect on Saturday morning.

"We feel a bit relieved now that our son will be finally laid to rest. However, it is still painful to witness our son's burial without his head. Our minds will not be at peace until we find Tapiwa's head," said Mr Makore.

Family spokesperson Ms Beaulah Musupayi said everything was put in place for Tapiwa's burial. "Initially we had planned to collect the remains on Friday but after a meeting with the chief, we have decided to collect the remains on Saturday morning," she said.

"We considered that if the body spends the whole night at the homestead, it might raise emotions and trigger conflict among relatives. So we want to avoid that and as a result, the burial will start in the afternoon."

Ms Musupayi said everything was put in place to ensure that Covid-19 regulations were followed. "As you are aware that Tapiwa's murder attracted the whole nation's attention and our biggest worry is controlling people because obviously they will come in large numbers.

Tapiwa went missing on September 17 last year while looking after his parents' garden. His torso was found the following morning, with some parts, including the head missing.

Six suspects, including relatives, have since been arrested while others were questioned in connection with the kidnapping and murder.

The killers and their accomplices abducted the boy, shepherded him to a mountain and kept him for the whole day before murdering him and then chopping off his head, arms and legs at night.

The latest updates on police investigations show that police now believe an 11-year-old boy from Nyamutumbu Village was paid US$5 to lure Tapiwa Makore (Jnr) from the garden to his uncle's homestead.

The uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), allegedly gave the boy $5 plus a T-shirt for the crucial role he played in the murder before warning him against disclosing the matter to other villagers. However, the boy handed over the money to his mother who kept the secret until everything came out during the investigation.

The uncle together with his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba (40), the first person arrested, are in remand prison pending the murder trial.

In November last year, another Makore brother, Thanks Makore (56) was also arrested in connection with the ritual murder, with allegations that he was given the boy's head and arms. Thanks Makore of Damofalls was arrested in Harare and has since appeared before a Mutoko magistrate.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.