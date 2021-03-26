Zimbabwe: Minister Mutsvangwa Speaks On Court Delays

Senior Reporter

Government is committed to the timely conclusion of court cases so that litigants and accused persons do not suffer undue delays, legislators heard yesterday.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this in the National Assembly during question and answer session.

Minister Mutsvangwa said it was unfortunate that there have been some delays in concluding cases, most of them attributable to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Legislators had expressed concern on delays that were occurring particularly in the High Court where they said some cases were going for more than three years before they were concluded.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. Government is committed to ensure that cases are brought to court and concluded within a reasonable period. But as you know, we have been affected by the lockdown but we are working tirelessly to ensure that cases are completed within a reasonable time," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Responding to another question, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government would accelerate the resurfacing and improvement of roads.

He said Government had come up with several methods that include floating bonds, national budget and toll fees collection from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

"It is no longer business as usual. We are starting both phase one and two immediately. This is everyone's responsibility and I implore you to interact with provincial road engineers in your areas to ensure that potholes or any problem are quickly attended to," said Minister Mhona.

He said the thrust to repair roads would focus on every part of the country that included trunk roads and local authority roads among others.

He said Government had earmarked US$400 million towards road repair and maintenance with 20 percent of it set to come from Zinara.

"There was also money earmarked in the national budget. We have been doing pothole filling but what we want to do is resurfacing. Let it be the time for you to know provincial road engineers in your areas. I will soon be providing their contacts," said Minister Mhona.

He said residents should report cases of the presence of heavy trucks in residential areas as that would cause damage to infrastructure.

Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Government was working to stabilise the economy as evidenced by stability, particularly the exchange rate. "There has been an improvement on the market where we have closed some ecocash accounts. For the past six months the exchange rate has been stable," he said.