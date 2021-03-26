Zimbabwe: Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri Denied Bail

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
(File photo).
25 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has dismisses the bail appeal for Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe and MDC Alliance youth leader Cecelia Chimbiri saying it is not in the interest of justice to grant their appeal.

Justice Chitapi said he agrees with Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu-Guwuriro that there are compelling reasons to deny the duo bail.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested and charged with contravening national Covid-19 regulations after they allegedly addressed a press conference outsid the Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of fellow activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe.

But the two are denying the allegations arguing they only addressed journalists, who are considered essential service workers in terms of the lockdown regulations.

More to follow...

Read the original article on 263Chat.

