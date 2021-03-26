Zimbabwe: Remove Touts From All Bus Termini - Govt

Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe
(File photo).
25 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has ordered touts out of public spaces following a recent video of an elderly woman being harassed at a bus terminus went viral on social media.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni said touts were threat to the society.

"Eventually, we want to witness the removal of touts from all bus termini. Public spaces must be safe for all and may it be known that the law enforcing agents shall not deal with this lightly," she said.

Nyoni said the government will act against the increasing incidents of harassment by touts towards women at bus termini and other public spaces across the country.

"My ministry has engaged relevant Government departments and local authorities to nip these inhumane acts of gender-based violence in the bud," she said.

The government has vowed to keep the public space safe for everyone.

The circulating video on social media platforms shows a woman being forcefully dragged by touts with her luggage being pulled into a Chipinge bound bus.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

