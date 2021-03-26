South Africa: Charl Kinnear - Phone Recordings Reveal How Hand Grenade Incident Was Plotted and Executed

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Amaal Jantjies, one of three accused linked to a hand grenade incident at the house of murdered Anti-Gang Unit section head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, said in her evidence that she was at home at the time of the incident. But GPS coordinates and cell phone billing show she was not and at one point placed her near Heideveld and Surrey Estate.

Much of the proceedings in the Parow Regional Court on Thursday were overshadowed by the State playing cellphone recordings Amaal Jantjies made on her two phones, which investigators seized at the time of her arrest.

GPS coordinates showed that Jantjies was in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis, near Kinnear's house, where she met Farez Smith, alias Mamokie. The two, with Janick Adonis, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and procuring explosives related to the hand grenade incident that occurred in the early hours of 23 November 2019 at Kinnear's house.

Jantjies was not happy with the cellphone recordings handed in by the State and argued they were not a true reflection of all the recordings on her two phones seized. She is adamant that the State selected certain recordings and believes that most of her recordings were deleted....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.