South Africa: Charl Kinnear - Phone Recordings Reveal How Hand Grenade Incident Was Plotted and Executed

analysis

Amaal Jantjies, one of three accused linked to a hand grenade incident at the house of murdered Anti-Gang Unit section head, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, said in her evidence that she was at home at the time of the incident. But GPS coordinates and cell phone billing show she was not and at one point placed her near Heideveld and Surrey Estate.

Much of the proceedings in the Parow Regional Court on Thursday were overshadowed by the State playing cellphone recordings Amaal Jantjies made on her two phones, which investigators seized at the time of her arrest.

GPS coordinates showed that Jantjies was in Gearing Street, Bishop Lavis, near Kinnear's house, where she met Farez Smith, alias Mamokie. The two, with Janick Adonis, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and procuring explosives related to the hand grenade incident that occurred in the early hours of 23 November 2019 at Kinnear's house.

Jantjies was not happy with the cellphone recordings handed in by the State and argued they were not a true reflection of all the recordings on her two phones seized. She is adamant that the State selected certain recordings and believes that most of her recordings were deleted....