South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Hosts Hybrid House Sitting, 26 Mar

press release

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Honorable Ntombi Mekgwe will convene the Legislature's Hybrid House Sitting on Friday, 26 March 2021 @10am.

The Hybrid House Sitting will offer Chairpersons of Committees an opportunity to table their respective Committees' oversight performance reports of the 3rd quarter of the 2020/21 financial year as well as annual reports for the 2019/20 FY of Provincial Government Departments for consideration and adoption by the House.

The proceedings of the Virtual House Sitting can be streamed live on https://youtu.be/Z_E5mrvtPdE or https://fb.me/e/1BHwBVXnh