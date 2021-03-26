Malawi Government to Reintroduce Civics in Public Schools

Civics will be back in schools syllabus after strong recommendations from the ministry of Civic Education and Unity.

Minister of Civic Education and Unity Timothy Mtambo said the bringing back of Civics back in classes will promote patriotism and unity.

This comes amid growing cases of mob justice, attacks on people with albinism and infightings as well as cultural rejections of the Covid19 vaccine, a thing that has sparked debates about patriotism and a need for civic education.

Civics was a subject taught in Malawi schools during one party MCP dictatorship but it was abolished and currently, most lessons are included in Social Studies.

According Mtambo, reintroducing the subject, will go a long way in ensuring that people are more responsible and exercise unity at all times.

"Besides, there is need to enforce some laws that deal with people who take the law into their hands because failure to routinely do that, has led to cases of mob justice" said Mtambo.