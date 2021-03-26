Malawi: Mental Health Problems On the Rise in Malawi

26 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Mental health problems are on the rise in the country, a situation which is forcing authorities scratch their heads for solutions.

The government has since been asked to invest substantially in mental health by way of helping to deal with growing cases of mental illness.

The call has come at a time when the country continues to register a rise in incidents of mental illnesses some resulting from job losses due to financial implications coming with Covid-19.

Dr. Charles Masulani, a human behavior expert said it was sad to notice that almost ten percent of the country's population was having either acute neurological disorders or mental health disorders.

According to him, the situation was more complicated as the country only has three psychiatrists to serve the entire population.

With this; he has asked authorities to invest equally in mental health as it does with communicable and non-communicable diseases contain the situation.

