Rwanda: MP Uwingabe Elected Spokesperson of Political Parties' Forum

The General Assembly of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO), on Thursday, March 25, elected new leaders including MP Solange Uwingabe as its Spokesperson and Jean-Damascene Ngiruwonsanga as the Deputy Spokesperson.

Uwingabe is from Rwandese Labour Party (PSR), while Ngiruwonsanga is from the Democratic Union of the Rwandese People (UDPR).

Uwingabe replaced Senator Pelagie Uwera from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Others are Theoneste Gisagara from Liberal Party (PL), who was elected as the NFPO Executive Secretary, replacing Oswald Burasanzwe, also a member of PL.

The Spokesperson and deputy spokesperson make up the NFPO bureau, and they serve for a six-month term, while the Executive Secretary serves for five-year term.

Also, the meeting voted members of its standing commissions (for a five-year term).

They include disciplinary and conflict resolution commission, commission on planning, forum's actions and collaboration with other organs, and the commission in charge of communication and consultation.

NFPO brings together political organisations for the purposes of political dialogue, consensus and national cohesion.

It is also intended to strengthen the capacities of political parties for political career development; and to foster institutional development and service delivery.

About the new spokesperson

Born on October 5, 1970, Uwingabe holds a master's degree in business law from the former National University of Rwanda.

Before becoming an MP in 2018, she worked for different insurance companies, serving various functions including as claims officer, commercial officer, human resource and administration, as well as legal advisor and company secretary.

Uwingabe said that she will promote teamwork for the new leaders, pointing that they will focus on the main responsibilities of the forum for it to be inclusive and innovative.

"Through teamwork, we will consider the issues that affect our country and exchange ideas on policy, play a role in the development of our country," she said.

She also said that the forum will also, among other things, build the capacity of women, train the youth in the political guidelines so that they understand it and play a role in the progress of the country.