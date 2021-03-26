Zimbabwe: Man Kills Wife in Row Over Kids' Cool Drink

26 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THE residents of Chinhoyi have expressed shock over the cold-blooded murder of a woman by her husband in a row over the couple's cool drink.

The suspect identified as Nelson Nhunge allegedly killed his wife Faith Mhlanga (36) following a quarrel over a soft drink meant for the couple's schoolchildren.

The gruesome incident happened around 11 am Thursday in Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi.

The couple had a heated argument after the husband drank the beverage meant for their school-going kids, resulting resulting in Mhlanga stabbing his wife three times on the neck using a kitchen knife.

Mhlanga reportedly died on the spot as a result of the heinous attack after bleeding profusely.

Sources said the couple had a long history of domestic violence.

Efforts to get comment from Mashonaland West police spokesperson Margaret Chitove were fruitless at the time of publishing.

