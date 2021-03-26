Kenya: Kamworor, Brigid Kosgei to Headline Star-Studded Istanbul Half Marathon

Istanbul — The Istanbul Half Marathon on Sunday will see the long-awaited clash of the reigning and former world record-holders over the distance.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie, now the world's fastest half-marathon runner will face off with former record holder Geoffrey Kamworor who will be lining up for his first overseas race since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the season last year.

Kandie improved the time set by his compatriot Kamworor in Valencia in December, bringing down the world record to 57:32 from 58:01.

Kamworor, who has three World Athletics Half Marathon Championships gold medals under his belt, will be back on the roads following his recovery from surgery after he was hit by a motorcycle in June last year.

The two Kenyans will be joined by two sub-59 minute runners in Amedework Walelegn of Ethiopia, the Istanbul Half Marathon record-holder who won in 59:50 in 2018, and Uganda's Stephen Kissa, who made his debut over the distance in February 2020 and finished the year with a time of 58:56.

Kenya's Leonard Barsoton, sixth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia last year, will also be one of the fastest athletes on the start line.

The women's field is equally as strong.

Kenya's marathon world record-holder Brigid Kosgei and the women-only half-marathon world record-holder Peres Jepchirchir, plus the second fastest female half-marathon runner of all time Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia, will head the line-up.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the race record-holder and the reigning world marathon champion, will be a co-favourite in the race along with Joan Chelimo Melly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Europe and Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The European women-only record-holder Melat Kejeta from Germany will also be on the start line on 4 April. The home crowd expects Kejeta's record to be challenged by Yasemin Can.

Kamworor, Kandie, Kosgei and Yehualaw had been among the athletes set to race at the Ras Al Khamimah Half Marathon in February before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Top 10 fastest in the 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon fields:

Women

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 1:04:46

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 1:04:49

Joan Chelimo Melly (KEN) 1:05:04

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 1:05:06

Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 1:05:06

Men

Kibiwott Kandie (KEN) 57:32

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 58:01

Amedework Walelegn (ETH) 58:53

Stephen Kissa (UGA) 58:56

Leonard Barsoton (KEN) 59:09

Kaan Kigen Ozbilen (TUR) 59:48

Aras Kaya (TUR) 1:00:51

-By World Athletics