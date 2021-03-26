Malawi/Uganda: Cold Malawi Flames Await Uganda Cranes

Not since 2010 have the Flames made the grade for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

That tournament in Angola presented Malawi with just the second chance to dine at the high table with African football's aristocrats.

To trace the Flames' debut appearance, you have to go back to 1984 -- a year before Denis Onyango was born.

Much like in 2010, the Flames did make that much of an impression at the 1984 edition in Ivory Coast.

They finished with a wooden spoon on both occasions. Should they beat Uganda in Monday's straight shootout at Bingu National Stadium, the Flames will get a chance to make amends.

After qualifying for Egypt 2019 with a game a spare, it is pretty much back to the future for the Cranes.

Finger nails are already being bitten as the team prepares to charter one of Uganda Airlines' Bombardiers to the Malawian city of Blantyre. Awaiting Abdallah Mubiru's charges in Blantyre are Malawi's Flames whose 1-0 win away to South Sudan has burned itself into the consciousness of its long-suffering fans.

No-one gave them that much of a chance after match day two back in November of 2019 when two goals either side of half-time condemned them to defeat at Namboole.

On the brink

The Cranes were coasting and a doubleheader against South Sudan provided a chance to seal the deal. Yet they go into Monday's match with a one-point buffer against the Flames. The marginal lead could well shape up to be an accelerant. The Cranes find themselves living on a knife-edge after playing out a goalless draw with Burkina Faso at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

The Cranes went into their penultimate qualifier knowing that nothing short of a win would steer them to the Promised Land. Contrary to the front foot management style of Mubiru, the hard-wired inclination of most Cranes players during a forgettable first half was to grind and fiddle.

Mike Azira best captured this topsy-turvy state by inflicting pain in some places and alleviating it in others. It came as no surprise that Azira was asked to make way for Moses Waiswa after the breather.

While this change along with that of the fleet-footed Ibrahim Orit -- who headed against the upright from a set play -- sparked life into the Cranes, the smart money was always installed on a draw. And so, just like on match day one, Uganda and Burkina Faso played out a rather uneventful draw. While the result seals qualification for the Stallions with a game to spare, Uganda heads to Blantyre seized by a grim recognition.

If the flames are not put out, there could be more than just superficial burns to deal with. These are tough times for the Cranes.

MALAWI FACTFILE

Nickname: The Flames

Afcon appearances: 2 (first in 1984)

Best Afcon result: Group stage, 1984 and 2010

Won Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup: 1978, 1979 and 1988

Head coach: Meke Mwase

Captain: Limbikani Mzava

Most caps: Young Chimodzi (159)

Fifa ranking: 123