Uganda: Uca Offer 12 More Contracts, Namibia Schedule Released

26 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Innocent Ndawula

By Allan Darren Kyeyune

As Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) continue to push for their ultimate goal- One Day International (ODI) status, the process to streamline their programmes and structures continues in earnest.

Less than a month after UCA handed 'Grade A' contracts to 12 players that had impressed since the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings were relaxed last October, the association has boldly come out to cater for 12 other players that will form the core of the Uganda 'A' side.

Akankwasa to captain

Former U-19 skipper Frank Akankwasa, a hard-hitting all-rounder, has been given the mantle of captain in a side that has senior player Jonathan Ssebanja, another ex-Baby Cricket Cranes skipper Derrick Bakunzi, Richard Agamiire, who was part of the successful voyage to Oman for Round One of the ICC World Cricket Challenge League B in 2019 and hardworking paceman Harsh Panchal. "We would like to look after everyone," exclaimed coach Laurence Mahatlane.

"Unfortunately we cannot do it for all of them at once. We have to remunerate them as per the work they put in. In the end, our aim is to cater for 32 players."

The contracts, reportedly in millions of shillings, will run for a year but there will be evaluation every three months. A person with a Grade A contract can fall back to a Uganda A contract and viceversa.

"It depends on the hard work and discipline that players exhibit amongst other things that form the team's culture. I am happy for the guys that have made the cut. Many are graduates from the U-19 sde. It is a lesson for others not to give up and keep working hard," chipped in UCA CEO Martin Ondeko.

Namibia Tour itinerary

Elsewhere, Uganda's itinerary for Castle Lite Series against Namibia has been released. The bilateral series scheduled to run from April 2-9 in Windhoek has three Twenty20 Internationals and two 50-over (Limited Over) matches penciled as both countries prepare for challenging international endeavours in the next couple of months.

Cricket Cranes 21-man contingent is set to arrive in Windhoek on Good Friday and will play a T20I in the afternoon on Holy Saturday.

They return to the Wanderers Cricket Ground on Easter Monday with two highly-anticipated T20Is that will form the core of the series and forthwith have ICC ranking status. On April 7, codes will be changed from T20s to the 50-over format as the nations pit their wits against each other in the day-long format.

The other rubber will be played on April 8 before the team flies out of the Hosea Kutako International Airport on April 9.

The short tour has a bumper schedule and it will forthwith test the team's fitness levels, mental fortitude and abilities in the coastal desert nation of Southern Africa.

UGANDA'S TOUR TO NAMIBIA

April 2: Arrival in Windhoek

April 3: 2pm: T20 International

April 4: Rest Day/Training (2-5pm)

April 5: T20Is (10am & 2pm)

April 6: Rest Day/Training (2-5pm)

April 7: 9am: 50-over Match

April 8: 9am: 50-over Match

April 9: Departure

*All Games & Training Sessions Will Be Streamed Live & Played At The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek/ Turf Net

CONTRACTED PLAYERS

Uganda A Contracts

Frank Akankwasa (captain), Gerald

Mubiru, Trevor Bukenya, Jonathan

Ssebanja, Siraj Nsubuga, Jonathan Kizza,

Rogers Olipa, Derrick Bakunzi, Steven

Wabwose, Richard Agamire, Perry

Wazombe and Harsh Panchal.

Cricket Cranes Contracts

Frank Nsubuga, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak

Patel, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa,

Riazat Ali Shah, Cosmas Kyewuta,

Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo,

Emmanuel Hasahya, Arnold Otwani and

Brian Masaba (captain)

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.