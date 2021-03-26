Uganda: MPs Ask Uganda to Emulate Magufuli's Anti-Graft Policy

Lawmakers yesterday asked authorities in Uganda to emulate fallen Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli's stamina in the fight against corruption.

The House was discussing a key motion that sought to pay tribute to Magufuli who died on March 17 at the age of 61 due to a heart attack.

In eulogising Magufuli, MPs passed a bipartisan resolution in recognition of his tireless efforts in the fight against thieves in public and private offices

The lawmakers asked the NRM government to swallow its pride and copy from his approach to governance.

Magufuli, nicknamed "the bulldozer" for his successful programme of building roads when he was minister for works, was serving his last term in office following his re-election in October last year. His term will be completed by former Vice President Samia Suhulu Hassan who has automatically taken over as president.

The motion for a resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to Magufuli was moved by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and seconded by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Ms Betty Aol Ocan.

Dr Rugunda commended Magufuli for his fight against corruption and also working for the transformation of Tanzania, which under his tenure attained the lower middle income status.

Describing the late as a "diligent leader," the Prime Minister said Magufuli helped to unite the people of East Africa and cited his fast-tracking of the oil pipeline project and the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway.

"President Magufuli has achieved global recognition for his vision, ethical standards and innovative solutions for Tanzania, including formulating policies for the restoration of discipline among public servants that has increased productivity in service delivery...," Dr Rugunda stated.

MPs weigh in

During the debate, MPs asked the government not to stop at mourning Magufuli but instead should go back on the drawing board and reflect on where Tanzania under his five- year leadership made achievements surpassing 35 years of the current region. Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya stung the government on its failure to authoritatively fight corruption.

"I want to challenge the ministers who are here that if you reflect on what Magufuli did as a minister, what are you doing now and what do you intend to do? President Magufuli managed the mafia. One of the greatest challenges around our President is the mafia. As the mafia continues to disturb Uganda, we need to see our President walking the talk other than coming to attend celebrations," Mr Kibalya said.

Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal said with the record of Magufuli in just five years, Uganda will live to envy Tanzania if the government does not quickly change its methods of work. He said Magufuli has joined the legion of deceased "great leaders" in Africa as he has managed to walk in the footsteps of first Tanzania President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"Ugandans have every reason to envy Tanzania. The first president, Nyerere, left a giant foot print on Africa and I am grateful that the president we are mourning today moved in the steps on Nyerere. We must check our behaviour like too much greed and unnecessary expenditure," she said.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County), praised Magufuli for coming up with policies that saw him make Tanzania achieve the low middle income status in just one term. He challenged the ruling NRM government to study why it has failed to achieve the middle income status despite overstaying in power.

He said Uganda should borrow a leaf from Tanzania on how to stop the appetite for loans because Magufuli has managed to do many things, including infrastructure development and providing free education, using locally generated revenue.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said lessons need to be learnt on how he managed to connect electricity at 80 per cent in villages and 79 per cent in urban areas.