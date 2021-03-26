Uganda Parliament Honours U-20 Hippos, Star Athlete Cheptegei

Parliament took time off to honour the achievements of the U-20 national football team Hippos - that finished as runners-up in the Africa Cup in Mauritania earlier this month.

Following Rule 25 of the parliamentary rules of procedure that allows them pay tribute to high achievers, Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa moved a motion to "honour the exceptional performance of the team" but also in particular defender Aziz Kayondo and striker Derrick Kakooza for making the team of the tournament.

His prayers, in presence of the team and their coach Morley Byekwaso, were that government presents unique opportunities to further physical development of youth, provide resources to expeditiously meet bonuses of the team."

The long-standing debate since the return of the team has been about members of the team that missed their Uganda Certification of Education (senior four) examinations that started on March 1.

And Basalirwa wasted no time in calling on his colleagues to push for supplementary exams for the five players. However, sports minister Hamson Denis Obua could not commit himself on the matter.

"It is a work in progress. Last week, National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary (Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel) wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports and a response will be issued soon."