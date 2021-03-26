Uganda: One Killed As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc

26 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Santo Ojok

An 85-year-old man died while more than 30 households were left homeless following a hailstorm in Ibuje Sub-county, Apac District, on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Binayo Olam, a resident of Adak A Cell, Alenga Ward in Ibuje Town Council.

The hailstorm destroyed houses and uprooted trees in three cells in Ibuje Town Council and four villages in Tarogali Parish, Ibuje Sub-county.

The affected villages are Chakali, Onekgwok, Teboke and Tarogali in Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county and Adak A, Amola and Alenga cells in Alenga Ward, Ibuje Town Council.

The wind also blew off the roof of a classroom block at Alenga Primary School in Ibuje Sub-county.

Mr Jowasso Engim, the Ibuje Town Council chairperson-elect, said Olam sustained injuries after the house he and his wife Pwoibi Olam had sought shelter collapsed on them.

"Olam was not feeling well and he was resting on bed while his wife was in another room, so when the house collapsed, the woman ran out and Olam was buried by the mud," he said on Tuesday.

The deceased was taken to Provita Care Clinic in Ibuje Town Council and later transferred to Florence Nightingale Hospital in Apac Municipality where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A child-headed family in Tarogali Village is among households which have remained vulnerable after the house they were living in collapsed.

The family of four led is by 16-year-old Felix Eliba.

Mr Kosantino Okao, the chairperson of Tarogali Parish, said local leaders were collecting data of the affected persons and once completed, it would be submitted to the higher authorities for action.

"I'm coordinating with the Local Council One chairperson of the affected villages to collect the data of the affected families and the damage caused," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.